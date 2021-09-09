Cold front clears tonight, Cooler and drier weather ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front continue to slide south through the Gulf Coast region this evening. This will usher in much drier air for Friday.

Dewpoints will continue to fall through the evening signaling a much drier air mass sliding through the area. This will result in clearing skies through the night with a light north breeze. Get ready for a comfortable and refreshing night and Friday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s north and west of I-65. Lows will fall into the lower and middle 60s along I-10 and closer to the coast. These temperatures will run around 5-10° below normal.

Bright blue skies and low humidity will dominate our Friday forecast. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s with light winds through the afternoon. This nice weather will continue through Saturday with mostly sunny skies and just a few passing clouds.

Moisture will rise Sunday and next week. A tropical disturbance may develop in the western Gulf of Mexico. Although the exact track of this system is unknown, moisture looks to rise for our part of the coast. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday through the middle of next week.