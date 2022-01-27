MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some changes are coming to the Gulf Coast weather wise for Friday as our next cold front arrives.

Clouds will slowly increase across the Gulf Coast skies through the evening and into the overnight period. Winds will remain light and variable. Temperatures will continue to cool down with most communities bottoming out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Skies will start off mostly cloudy for Friday.

The cold front will march through the region. We do not anticipate any rain with this next front. Skies will begin to clear out after mid-morning. Winds will begin to pick up out of the northwest with occasional gusts over 30 mph. Another blast of cold air arrives in time for the weekend.

Get set for a cold Saturday morning with lows in the 20s. Winds will remain gusty driving wind chills into the 10s for many Gulf Coast communities. Highs will only reach the upper 40s. Temperatures should warm quickly by Sunday with highs back in the 60s. The middle of next week could be a bit more active with showers and storms possible Wednesday and Thursday.