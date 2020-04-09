Cold front arrive Thursday, Stay warm with cooler air to end the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The atmosphere will quiet down leading to fewer storms. Overnight lows will stay warm with temperatures in the 70s. Humidity will stay high.

Rain chances will run lower Thursday as a weak front moves in. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures staying warm in the mid 80s. Isolated showers will be possible Friday, but we will end the week on a cooler note. Morning lows will fall into the 50s with highs in the lower and middle 70s.

Clouds will increase Saturday ahead of our next big rainmaker. As a warm front lifts north, it will bring in rain and a few isolated storms late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Shower and storm chances will rise Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. A few strong and severe storms will be possible Easter Sunday.