COLD BLAST: Below freezing tomorrow morning

Today's Forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are no longer weather aware as the system exits our region and leaves behind chilly temperatures! Our temperatures will fall quickly throughout the evening and below freezing tomorrow morning with lows in the low 30s.

Wind chill values will be in the low 20s! A wind advisory is in effect until 3 am tomorrow morning. Northwest winds will persist around 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. A freeze warning is in effect for Jackson County. Make sure you have plenty of layers for Monday. Despite sunshine, highs will struggle to reach 50.The region will warm up through the middle of the week. Another cold front will bring a few showers Thursday followed by another cooldown.

