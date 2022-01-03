Cold and windy today

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

A strong cold front moved through yesterday bringing us some storms to end the weekend. Cold air moved in quickly, even before the rain was out of our area. This caused some flurries in our northern counties! Those are gone this morning, but temps are in the 30’s for most. Winds are from the north at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph makes it feel like the 20’s.

Throughout the day, the clouds will clear out very gradually, but the wind will continue. Temps will likely not make it out of the 40’s this afternoon with wind chill values sticking in the 30’s and lower 40’s for most.

We have another cold night in store tonight with 30’s expected again with wind chills in the 20’s as well under most clear skies. Remember to protect the 5 P’s….People, plants, pets, pipes, and practice fire safety!

We gradually warm through midweek with tons of sunshine before a weak front moves through Thursday. This will bring a couple of showers and a slight cooldown again.