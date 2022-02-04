Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday Gulf Coast!

The good news is, the severe weather threat has ended for the News 5 area as the cold front continues to trek east. However, we keep the rain around. Light to moderate showers continue to stream through our area this morning in the wake of the front. Temps are starting in the 40’s in our NW counties and 50’s in NW FL as the cold air filters in from northwest to southeast.

Throughout the day, the showers will continue, but will become more sparse as the day goes on. Temperatures will also stay cold in the 40’s west of I-65 and 50’s east of I-65. It will be breezy as well with winds from the north at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. The rain should clear out by the evening as temps fall quickly. Overnight lows drop to the 20’s and 30’s tonight into Saturday morning with colder wind chill values.

We bring back the sunshine for Saturday as the winds start to die down a bit. While it will start cold and breezy, the wind will calm a little bit in the afternoon as highs only make it into the 50’s. We are expecting Sunday to be a little bit warmer.

Sunshine lingers into next week with temps slowly rebounding.