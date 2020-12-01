Cold Again Tonight Before Slight Warm Up

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s going to be a cool day along the Gulf Coast as we’ll only manage to reach the low and mid 50s. It will feel lovely thanks to plenty of sunshine. Quickly after sunset though temperatures will fall fast once again. Most along and north of I-10 will head to the freezing mark by the time we get to daybreak on Wednesday. At the beach it will mainly be mid 30s.

Temperatures will moderate a little bit for Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday our next system will move in bringing with it a slight chance for a few showers. Skies will then clear during the day on Friday. After the system moves away daytime highs return to the 50s and lows return to the 30s, but we stay away from widespread freezing.