MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast! We are tracking a cluster of offshore thunderstorms this morning Most of the storms will stay offshore but a few coastal showers this morning are possible.

This afternoon highs will be near seasonable in the lower 90s with more sunshine for our inland communities than our coastal areas. A 20% chance of pop up thunderstorms throughout the afternoon for the next few days. Isolated heavy downpours will be possible.

The big story next week will be the intense heat. Highs will soar into the middle 90s with a building ridge of high pressure. Heat index values could exceed 105° for many locations. There will be a chance of isolated showers and storms during the afternoon hours every day next week