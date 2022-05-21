MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Welcome to the weekend! We have a few storms in the forecast. Throughout the morning its a 20% chance of seeing those storms. By 1 pm, we increase the rain chances to 40% chance, 70% near the coast, with coastal thunderstorms moving its way onshore.

We are under a level 1/5 risk for severe weather. We could see a few thunderstorms have the capability of producing small hail or damaging wind. The risk of tornadoes is very low. By dinner time, the storms will start to fizzle out.

Highs will stay warm, and it will feel quite steamy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The best chance of rain will come Sunday. Morning, midday, and afternoon rain appears possible. Storms will be widely scattered. Some storms could produce some brief highs wind gusts.

An active weather pattern continues into next week. Highs will reach the middle and upper 80s with morning lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Afternoon rain chances will continue every day.