Coastal showers, warm afternoon ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have a stellar weekend forecast in store for you. It is a quiet start to our Saturday with less than a 10% chance of showers throughout the Morning hours.

It might feel a bit more humid out as our wind direction has shifted from the north to the south that is pumping in more moisture into our environment. That will help raise our temperatures this afternoon making it feel steamy. This afternoon there is a 20% chance of a pop-up shower with a high of 94 degrees.

Tomorrow there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with increasing rain chances this upcoming week. The high temperature is 95 on Sunday with heat index values around 106. Make sure to stay hydrated if pursuing outdoor activities.