Coastal showers today, drier weather ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast!

Today we start off calm with temperatures in the 70’s and a low rain chance. As we work our way towards the afternoon, coastal scattered showers and storms will be possible as a cold front slides through our area. Highs will be near normal in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

A cold front will continue to sweep through our area through this afternoon bringing drier air! By the time we wake up Friday morning, our temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 60’s which is five to ten degrees below what we have been seeing.

This drier air will continue through our Labor Day weekend with low rain chances Friday and Saturday. We bring back a small rain chance for Sunday and Monday as the moisture returns, but most should stay dry. Highs will stick in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s for the next 7 days.

TROPICS: We have Hurricane Larry that formed in the Atlantic this morning. This will be an impressive storm that is forecast to approach category 4 hurricane status early next week. This is not a current threat to the United States. We are also tracking a disturbance in the Caribbean that has a low chance for development. We will continue to watch and keep you updated!