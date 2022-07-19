MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday morning, Gulf Coast!

This morning will bring humid conditions with a few showers possible along the coastline. Throughout the day today, a few storms are possible further inland, but most places will stay dry with only a 30 percent chance of rain today. Temperatures will remain seasonable with highs reaching into the low-90’s with upper-80’s along the coastline. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper-70’s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, we will see a similar forecast to today with a 30 percent chance of a few scattered thunderstorms especially in the afternoon. It will be another steamy day with temperatures into the low-90’s. There is a low risk of rip currents for today, but that is likely to increase to a moderate risk for both Wednesday and Thursday. Make sure to use that usual caution if you plan to spend time on the Gulf beaches!

By Thursday and Friday, more widespread showers are possible with rain chances at 60 percent. Temperatures will slightly cool to around 90 degrees for the high on Friday, but more heat is expected heading into the weekend and into next week with highs reaching into the mid-90’s by Monday.

The tropics also remain quiet!

Have a great day!