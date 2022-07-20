MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Wednesday morning, Gulf Coast!

Coastal showers and storms are possible throughout the morning, similar to what we saw yesterday. Most of those downpours will stay east of the bay with some heavier downpours locally, so make sure to take it easy on the roadways! We are already warm and muggy this morning, and it will only get hotter throughout the day today. Temperatures will reach into the low-90’s, but it will feel like the upper-90’s and low-100’s with the humidity. It will be a typical summer day today, so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you plan to be outside. Our overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper-70’s with a few clouds sticking around.

Tomorrow brings a higher chance for scattered storms with a 50 percent chance of rain during the day, but most of the storms are expected to move through the area into the later evening hours and overnight into Friday. There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for most everywhere north of I-10, and a level 2 out of 5 risk into portions of Clarke county and just north of the viewing area. The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds. Rain chances will stay elevated at 50 percent for Friday before we return to our normal summertime pattern by the weekend. With rain expected towards the end of the work week, temperatures will slightly cool before warming into the mid-90’s by the end of the weekend. Scattered storms will remain possible throughout the next week.