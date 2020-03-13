Coastal fog this morning, warm weekend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

Our coastal areas including Jackson County (MS), southern Mobile County, southern Baldwin County and all our NW FL counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory through 9 am this morning. Take it slow, and leave an extra couple of minutes for your morning commute.

Southerly wind coming off the Gulf has brought us warmer and more humid conditions over the past couple of days. This warm air moving over cooler water has caused this persistent morning fog. Highs today will reach near 80° inland and mid-to-upper 70’s closer to the coastline. As a front approaches central AL and stops, we could see a couple of pop up showers this afternoon, but that chance is small.

This warm and humid pattern with small rain chances continues through early next week with mild mornings in the 60’s and warm afternoons in the upper 70’s nearing 80°.