Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We start out yet again with morning showers and storms. Temps are starting in the 70’s with cloudy and muggy conditions in most areas.

Throughout the morning into the lunch hour, the rain at the coast will push offshore leading to just a few hit-or-miss storms in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80’s and lower 90’s for most. What is left of the storms will fade after sunset as lows drop into the 70’s.

Rain chances drop to around 30% this weekend with a few showers and storms possible each afternoon. Temps will stay in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

In the tropics, we are tracking an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico. This has a very low chance for development and is heading away from our area towards Texas.