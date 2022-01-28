Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We start off pretty seasonable in the 40’s for most. The radar is clear but we are seeing some clouds out there.

Throughout the day, a cold front will trek through bringing no rain, but we will still be cloudy, windy, and cool. Highs top out in the low-to-mid 50’s with a strong north wind at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20-25 mph. We may see some peeks of sunshine this afternoon.

Tonight, we will clear out the clouds and temps will drop QUICKLY. We are talking lows in the mid-to-upper 20’s north of I-10 and near freezing at the coast. However, with a brisk north wind, wind chill values will be in the teens. Saturday afternoon, we will only warm to the low-to-mid 40’s. We start off cold again Saturday morning in the upper 20’s for most, but warm nicely to the lower 60’s.

WEEKEND ALERTS:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY (Marine) – Friday and Saturday during the day for winds of 20-30 kt (gusts up to 40 mph) and seas at 2-5 feet.

GALE WARNING (Marine) – Friday 6 pm until Saturday 9 am for winds of 20-30 kt (gusts up to 40 mph) and seas at 6-9 feet.

WIND ADVISORY (Land) – Friday 6 pm until Saturday 6 am for winds of 15-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

After a cold weekend, we go on a warming trend next week with rain chance returning Tuesday through Thursday.