Cloudy weekend, staying warm

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Lows tonight will be pretty mild with temperatures in the mid-60’s inland and upper 60’s to near 70 degrees at the coast. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with an east wind at 5-10 mph. A HIGH RISK for rip currents is in place for our local beaches through Monday so try to enjoy the beach from the sand!

Temperatures for your Sunday will feel more like spring with highs in the 70’s with some spots nearing 80 degrees.

For your work week, temperatures will remain warm, near 80 degrees, with a small chance for rain past Tuesday. We are keeping an eye on Eta as it moves towards Cuba, but right now it is not an imminent threat to our area. We will continue to keep you updated! LATEST INFO: https://www.wkrg.com/top-stories/tracking-eta/