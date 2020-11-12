Cloudy start with warm conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! A front is passing through our region this morning and is bringing drier air to our region. We are starting out with cloudy skies but by the time we head towards the afternoon we will see clearing skies.

This afternoon our temperatures will be in the low 80s. The winds are around 10 mph outside with a northerly wind bringing the more comfortable conditions. The front htat is passing wont cool downour temperatures all that much as highs will remain in the upper 70s this weekend.

Another front is passing Sunday night that will bring cooler temperatures to our region! On Monday we will be in the mid 60s in the afternoon with clear, sunny skies.

Tropical Storm Eta made landfall at 3 AM CST near Cedar Key, FL with max winds of 50 mph. Eta poses no threat to us.