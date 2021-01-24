Cloudy start, warm afternoon ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are seeing a misty start to our day with humid conditions. Some areas could encounter patchy fog but not seeing it becoming a visibility issue.

A stationary front is stalling out over the South which is bringing humid and rainy conditions to our region. Tracking a few showers off the coast that could bring a few showers to our coastal communities throughout the day. Overall rain chances are low around 10% today.

We will be noticeably warmer with highs in the low 70s. A warming trend underway with unsettled conditions over the next few days into next week.

On Monday there is a 40% chance of rain with a few storms possible. The unsettled weather will stick around throughout next Wednesday. By the end of next week we will have the sunshine back!