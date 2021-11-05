Cloudy start, Sunny weekend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

These stubborn clouds stick around this morning with most starting off mostly cloudy. As we move through the afternoon, we may see some sunshine peek through with high temperatures only topping out in the mid-to-upper 60’s. It will be breezy near the coast with a Small Craft Advisory in place through today.

Tonight we will continue to clear out with temps dropping to the 50’s by 10 PM and mid-to-upper 40’s for most by Saturday morning.

For Saturday, we bring back mostly sunny skies with full sunshine returning Sunday. Highs will stay in the mid-to-upper 60’s with lows dropping to the mid-40’s. Remember to turn those clocks back one hour Saturday night into Sunday!

Heading into next week, we bring back seasonable temps in the mid-70’s with lows in the 50’s with sunshine continuing through Wednesday.

In the tropics, we still have Wanda that will continue to spin away in the Atlantic. This is not a threat to the United States, but is a good reminder that it is still hurricane season through November.