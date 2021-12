MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning, Gulf Coast! We are starting out with partly cloudy skies temperatures around the mid-40’s. A stretch of beautiful weather this week with dry conditions! It might be a bit breezy by the coast with high risk for rip currents.

This afternoon we will warm into the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. We will then be back to the upper 60s by Monday and warming back into the mid 70’s by mid-week with quiet weather.