Cloudy start, scattered showers this afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting out with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the 60s across our region with humid conditions. Throughout the morning there is a 20% chance for showers but increasing to 50% this afternoon.

An isolated storm will be possible, but no severe weather is expected at this time. Another batch of rain will likely move through late Sunday into Monday morning. Temperatures will cool off for the start of next week. Highs will hover near 60.

Another push of cool air is forecast to arrive for the back half of next week. Lows may flirt with the freezing mark with highs in the 50s.