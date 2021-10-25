Cloudy start, clearing afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! We have a 20% chance of showers throughout the morning but as we head towards the afternoon rain chances will fall. Partly cloudy conditions throughout the day with some sunshine this afternoon and highs in the mid 80s. Tomorrow we will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

We are WEATHER AWARE on WEDNESDAY with a strong cold front that has the potential to bring some strong to severe storms to our neighborhood. We are under a MARGINAL RISK for most of our area and a slight risk closer to the coast in Mississippi. The timing is still up in the air but it is trending towards the afternoon and evening.

After that moves through, COLD air will usher in for Halloween weekend with highs in the 60’s and 70’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s.