Cloudy start, clearing afternoon

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! We have a 20% chance of showers throughout the morning but as we head towards the afternoon rain chances will fall. Partly cloudy conditions throughout the day with some sunshine this afternoon and highs in the mid 80s. Tomorrow we will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

We are WEATHER AWARE on WEDNESDAY with a strong cold front that has the potential to bring some strong to severe storms to our neighborhood. We are under a MARGINAL RISK for most of our area and a slight risk closer to the coast in Mississippi. The timing is still up in the air but it is trending towards the afternoon and evening.

After that moves through, COLD air will usher in for Halloween weekend with highs in the 60’s and 70’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories