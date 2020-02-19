Cloudy skies tonight with dreary, wet Thursday ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An unsettled weather pattern continues over the Gulf Coast. Cloudy skies, high rain chances, and cooler temperatures are coming for the back half of the work week.

A weak front will slowly sag south into the northern Gulf of Mexico. Skies will stay cloudy through the evening and overnight period with a light breeze out of the north and northeast. Temperatures will range from the middle 50s in our northern counties to the middle and upper 60s closer to the coast. Spotty showers will be possible prior to midnight. After that, rain chances will rise as a quick-moving area of low pressure boosts the chances for more widespread rain.

As the low passes by Thursday, it will bring a better coverage of light to moderate rain. Skies will stay overcast and winds will begin to increase out of the north. Winds could gust up to 20-25 mph at times. Most of the region will total less than one-inch of rain, but several rivers remain above flood stage. Elevated rivers are expected to remain high. Temperatures will cool down through the day with temperatures in the lower 50s by 4 pm.

We will get back to sunshine for Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will run cool. Morning lows will fall into the 30s with highs only reaching the middle and upper 50s. Another weather system will bring a chance of rain to the region Monday.