MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast! A few showers and storms pushed through portions of the viewing area today, but most places stayed dry. Those showers will move out later this evening cloudy skies overnight and temperatures dropping into the mid- to upper-60’s. Fog will be possible tomorrow morning, so make sure to be very careful on the roadways! Tomorrow, a small chance of rain sticks around with temperatures back into the mid-80’s with partly cloudy skies.

A few showers will be possible throughout the week with temperatures slowly rising into the upper-80’s. A cold front will pass on Friday bringing our next big rainmaker. After the front clears out, mostly sunny skies will return for next weekend.

Have a great week!