Cloudy skies overnight, Showers and thunderstorms tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening, Gulf Coast! Clouds have continued to build into the area over the past several hours. Temperatures should drop into the low-60s overnight with low rain chances until tomorrow.

Tomorrow we will be WEATHER AWARE as there is a line of showers and thunderstorms that will move through the area tomorrow afternoon and evening. We are in a level one out of five risk for the entire viewing area, so the threat is low; however, the main threats are damaging winds and possibly a brief tornado. Some spots could some heavy rain.

As the front passes through overnight on Sunday, temperatures will drop into the mid- to high-40s with a low chance of rain mainly in the early morning hours on Monday. The rest of your week will bring mild conditions with low rain chances. After the showers and storms tomorrow, there is great week of weather ahead of us!