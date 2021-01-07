Cloudy skies ahead, Much cooler temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Drier air is moving into the region behind a cold front. Get ready for a cooler stretch through the weekend.

Some sunshine early in the afternoon will quickly be replaced by cloud cover through the evening and the overnight hours. A steady breeze out of the northwest will continue through the night with temperatures slowly falling into the lower 40s. Keep the jackets tonight and hold onto them through Friday.

Clouds will be stubborn Friday on the Gulf Coast. This will keep temperatures well below normal. Highs will struggle to reach 50 with s wind out of the northwest. Winds could gust up to 25 mph at times. Some clearing will begin taking place late in the afternoon. This will set the stage for a chilly stretch.

More sunshine is on tap for the weekend, but temperatures will stay well below seasonal norms. Highs will stay in the lower 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s. Another system will bring rain to the Gulf Coast Monday.