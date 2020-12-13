Cloudy and Warm Sunday Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Today a stalled front is expected to lift north through our area as a warm front. We will be mostly cloudy with highs near 70 degrees. Throughout the day there is about a 30% chance of rain. Another batch of rain and maybe a rumble of thunder returns Sunday night into Monday as another cold front passes through.

After that front moves out Monday, we should clear out with temperatures dropping back down to near or just below average in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. Midweek, another front is expected to pass dropping our temperatures even lower to highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s to finish off your work week.