Cloudy and humid tonight, A few strong storms possible Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a cloudy and humid Saturday. Storms will move in for Sunday presenting a low-end threat for severe weather.

Clouds will continue to stick around through the evening and into the night. Areas of fog will again linger mainly along coastal locations. Overnight lows will stay quite warm for this time of year. Most Gulf Coast communities will not fall below 70 degrees. A south wind will continue.

A cold front will march into the region Sunday. This will bring a chance for showers and storms. The region will need to be WEATHER AWARE, especially areas along and north or west of I-65. As the front move through, a few storms may contain some brief damaging wind gusts. The storms should begin around 10 am and continue through 4 pm. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s ahead of the front. A north wind will allow some cooler air to move in through the late afternoon and evening.

Monday will be a cooler and less humid day. Morning lows will fall into he 40s and 50s with highs near 70. Additional showers and storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will again climb into the 80s by mid-week.