Cloudy and cool today, sunshine returns this weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting out mostly calm this morning with just a few sprinkles in our northern counties. These will exit by mid-morning leaving the remainder of the day partly to mostly cloudy. Because of the increased cloud cover, temperatures today will only reach the mid-to-upper 60’s for most with a north wind at 5-10 mph.

The clouds will stick around tonight with lows dropping to the upper 40’s and lower 50’s north of I-10 and mid-50’s closer to the coast. Winds will be light and from the northeast.

We could see a few coastal sprinkles on Friday, but the bulk of the rain will remain offshore. We will see cloudy skies yet again with highs cooler in the mid-to-upper 60’s yet again.

The sunshine finally breaks through for the weekend with rain chances stay near zero. Highs will reach the upper 60’s with lows in the mid-to-upper 40’s. The clear skies continue into next week with a gradual warming trend by Wednesday.

In the tropics, we still have Wanda spinning away in the Atlantic. This is not a threat to the United States, but is a good reminder that hurricane season lasts for about another month.