Cloudy and chilly tonight, sunshine ahead!

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Fat Tuesday! I hope you all enjoyed your day and got out and celebrated Mardi Gras!

The rain cleared out just in time for parades this morning and it has been mild with cloudy skies throughout the day! Lows tonight will dip into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s with mid-50’s possible in the FL Panhandle. Clouds will stick around but will start to clear out after midnight leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Winds will start calm and then turn NW at 5 mph overnight.

Tomorrow there is a very small chance of a passing shower, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will be cooler than they were today with highs in the lower 60’s inland and mid-60’s at the coastline.

Through the rest of the week and weekend, we will see a string of sunny days with highs only in the 50’s Thursday and warm to the mid-60’s for the weekend. Lows will stick in the 30’s Wednesday night and Thursday night but will gradually warm into the 40’s this weekend.