Cloudy and chilly start

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are finally under a stretch of beautiful and comfortable conditions for this upcoming weekend.

This morning you will need the thick jacket as temperatures are sitting in the low 30s with wind chill values in the 20s. We have a breeze from the North around 10-15 mpg that will make it feel colder than the temperature throughout your morning. As we head towards the afternoon the wind is expected to calm down.

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 40s for our inland communities and low 50s near the coast. Starting out with mostly cloudy skies and as we head towards the afternoon we will see mostly sunny conditions. The sunshine and dry weather will stick around for this upcoming weekend. Highs will slowly get back to around average in the mid-60s by this Sunday!