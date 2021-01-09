Cloudy and chilly start, mostly sunny afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are having a chilly start to our day with temperatures in the low 30s across our area. The sustained winds are around 10-15 mph with gusts higher which will have our wind chill values in the 20s.

The low level clouds are being stubborn and allowing our temperatures to stay chilly throughout the rest of the afternoon. This afternoon the clouds will give way and the sunshine will come back into the forecast! A lighter wind will stick around this afternoon.

We anticipate more sunshine this weekend, but the air mas will stay chilly. Highs will only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. A few high clouds will begin streaming into the region late Sunday.

An area of low pressure will move through the northern Gulf of Mexico Monday. This will lead to a round of cold rain for the Gulf Coast. Farther north across central and northern Alabama, winter weather will be possible. Highs will barely reach 50. Temperatures will slowly warm through the middle of next week with highs approaching 60 by Thursday.