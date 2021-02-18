Cloudy and chilly night ahead, Sunshine returns for Friday and the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been another chilly for the Gulf Coast with cloudy skies. We will end the week cold, but warmer days lie ahead.

Skies have remained cloudy behind a cold front. A breezy north wind will continue to drive in cooler air. The clouds will likely stick around for the rest of the night with some clearing beginning by daybreak Friday. Your will need to hang onto the heavier jackets. Overnight lows will drop to near 30. The breeze will allow wind chills to drop into the lower 20s.

After several cloudy and unsettled days, the outlook will change Friday. Clouds will stick around to start the day, but blue skies will break out leading to a gorgeous end to the day. It will stay quite chilly with highs reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The weekend is looking lovely. Mornings will stay chilly with milder and more pleasant afternoons. Highs will reach the 50s Saturday and middle 60s by Sunday. Another front will move through Monday bringing only a slight chance of rain. 70s could return by the end of next week.