Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

The good news is, the cold front has passed taking the rain and storms with it, but the clouds are sticking around. We have a wide variety of temps this morning! In our NW counties (where the cold front passed first), we are in the 40’s, but it is in the 60’s in NW FL (where the cold air has not quite reached yet).

Throughout the day the clouds will stick around for the most part, but we may see a peek of sunshine here and there later today. Temps will continue to fall before sunrise, but this afternoon, we will reach the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. It will also stay breezy with winds from the north at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

MARINE: There is a Small Craft Advisory in place through Saturday night with a high risk of rip currents today.

Tonight, lows will drop to the upper 30’s and lower 40’s by sunrise Saturday, but for the Mardi Gras parades tonight, temps will stay in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. We will stay rain free!

This weekend will be STUNNING so make some outdoor plans! We are looking at sunshine returning Saturday with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 30’s and 40’s.

We see rain chances return next week and stick around for a really unsettled pattern through at least Thursday. Break out those umbrellas!