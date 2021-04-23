Cloudy Afternoon, Weather Aware Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We are seeing mostly cloudy skies throughout our day but we will stay mostly dry. This afternoon we will be sitting in the low 70s with high humidity.

Later in the evening there is a 20% chance of rain and a Slight Risk for severe weather into Saturday afternoon. This is a low risk but make sure you are weather aware. We will see on and off showers and thunderstorms with a few having the potential to become strong. The main threat is damaging winds and large hail but we cant rule out a tornado.

This will be followed by a stretch of quiet and warm weather. Highs will reach the 80s by Monday with lows in the 50s and 60s.