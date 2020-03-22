Cloudy afternoon, warm week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! This morning we had a few strong thunderstorms that passed through Washington and Clarke county. The rain is starting to clear out and our afternoon there will still be a lingering 30% chance of a light shower. Our temperatures will stay in the mid-70s this afternoon.

A stationary front has stalled over our region and will turn into a warm front and lift Northward tomorrow. Our atmosphere will remain unstable for the next few days with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Tomorrow we will have a 30% chance of showers with a high of 30%

On Tuesday we will have a high of 81 degrees with only a 10% chance of showers. On Wednesday we will have a high of 84 with a 10% chance of showers as well. Then we will be in a mostly sunny and warm set up to end this upcoming week!