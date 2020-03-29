Cloudy afternoon, Storms on Tuesday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! I hope you enjoyed the sunshine yesterday because today we have a different set up. Today we will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers.

The clouds will keep it cooler and we will be in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Tomorrow we will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. A warm front is going to form across our region and lift northward Monday evening into Tuesday Morning.

On Tuesday we are under a slight risk for severe weather as a low-pressure system is going to pass across the Gulf Coast early Tuesday Morning. The main threat we are tracking are a few strong thunderstorms with damaging wind. We can’t rule out hail formation or a stray tornado.

On Wednesday the sunshine will return and we will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s to end this upcoming week!