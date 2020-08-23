Cloudy Afternoon, increase in rain chances tomorrow due to Hurricane Marco

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! The tropical moisture has arrived and we have increased rain chances throughout the day today.

There were a few thunderstorms trailing from the Gulf and along the coast early this morning. Overall there is a 60% chance of rain this afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon with stay in the upper 80s with widespread cloud coverage.

By 1 am tomorrow morning we can start seeing the impacts from the outer bands of Marco. You can expect heavy rainfall and gusty conditions embedded in some of these bands. Tomorrow there is an 80% chance of rain with watches and warnings in place.

Parts of the News 5 area are under a tropical storm watch and tropical storm warning until further notice. The counties are shaded in yellow below are under a tropical storm watch. Jackson county is shaded in blue indicating they are under a tropical storm warning. Our coastal communities including Mobile and Baldwin counties are under a storm surge watch as well. We are expecting storm surge of 1-3 feet, but 3-5 feet is possible in isolated areas during high tide.

