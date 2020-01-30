Clouds streaming in tonight with rain for your Friday morning commute

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a gorgeous Thursday, we will look for some changes across the Gulf Coast as we head into tonight and especially for Friday. Get the umbrellas ready!

Clouds will continue to stream in from the west and southwest. An area of low pressure will develop in the western Gulf of Mexico overnight. Temperatures will fall to around 50° and hold steady through the night. Rain chances will begin to increase after midnight as the Gulf low develops and races east. Breezes will pick up out of the east and northeast.

A batch of light to moderate rain will enter our region Friday morning. This will lead to a wet first half of the day. Thunderstorms are not anticipated with this next weather system. Skies will stay overcast through most of the day holding temperatures in the 50s all day long. After lunchtime, rain will become spottier and lessen in coverage. That system will begin to move east, away from the Gulf Coast late Friday.

Clouds will clear out Saturday and go completely sunny by Sunday. Temperatures will be comfortable, especially on Sunday with highs in the mid-60s and morning lows in the 40s. We will start off next week dry, but thunderstorm chances will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.