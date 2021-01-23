Clouds stick around, unsettled pattern ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds stuck around for most today with temperatures reaching the mid-60’s. Some near the coast saw a shower or two, but most stayed dry. Lows tonight will be mild in the lower 50’s in our inland communities and upper 50’s closer to the coast. Mostly cloudy skies will continue with an east wind at around 5 mph.

The clouds stick around for your Sunday with highs reaching near 70 degrees. A warm, muggy and unsettled weather pattern begins Monday and lasts through midweek as a series of fronts move through our area. We should finally start to see sunshine again Thursday with cooler temperatures settling in as well.