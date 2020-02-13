Clouds stick around this evening with some chilly mornings ahead for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front will continue moving away from the Gulf Coast this evening and overnight. Clouds will be slow to clear but a return to sunshine is on the way for Friday.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the evening as cooler air from the north begins to settle in. Breezes will stay elevated out of the north and northwest at around 10-15 mph. Late overnight, skies should begin to clear out with more of a partly cloudy sky by sunrise Friday. You’ll need to start the day with a light jacket as temperatures will hover in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We are set up for a few nice and seasonable days. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s for Friday and Saturday. High pressure will keep skies nice and sunny with lighter winds. The weather is looking great for those Mardi Gras parades.

Don’t put the umbrellas too far away. A series of weak weather systems will begin to impact the Gulf Coast Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the back half of the weekend with some scattered showers. A 30-40% rain chance will continue through most of next week with more clouds than sun. Temperatures will run above average with highs jumping back into the 70s.