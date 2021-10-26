Clouds roll in tonight with a severe weather risk Wednesday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An unsettled weather pattern will shape up over the next 24 hours leading to risk for severe weather Wednesday night.

For Tuesday night, clouds will continue to increase across the region. Clouds will stay cool through the night as skies become mostly cloudy. We will leave rain out of the forecast. Overnight lows will remain cool, close to seasonal norms. Most of the region will start off Wednesday in the middle and upper 50s.

Skies will remain cloudy through the day with increasing winds. A pop-up shower ahead of the approaching weather system through the late afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT

The risk for stronger thunderstorms will increase after sunset. A large batch of storms will move in from the west presenting a risk of heavy rain and severe weather. This risk will continue through the night through 7 AM. The main hazards will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. A risk for isolated tornadoes will exist mainly for areas along and south of I-10.

The system that caused the nasty weather will depart. Scattered clouds will remain for Thursday and Friday as winds pick up out of the west and northwest. Temperatures will fall through the end of the week. Highs Friday will only reach the lower and middle 60s.