Clouds return tonight, More storms as we head into the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Although sunshine managed to break out Thursday afternoon, more stormy weather lies ahead for the end of the week and the weekend.

Thursday evening will be a mostly quiet one for the Gulf Coast. Moving past sunset, clouds will begin to stream north. Expect a partly cloudy sky to become mostly cloudy by daybreak. A stray shower may form around sunrise as southerly flow increases. Morning temperatures will hover in the 60s.

Cloudiness will be quite stubborn Friday with increasing humidity. Scattered showers and storms will likely develop through the day and drift north. Locally heavy downpours will be possible with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The Gulf Coast will need to be WEATHER AWARE late Friday night and into Saturday. A complex of storms will likely develop over Arkansas and Mississippi and slide southeast to the region. This batch of storms will bring a threat of damaging winds, an isolated tornado, small hail, and heavy rain. The weather will improve Sunday with more sunshine.