Clouds return tomorrow afternoon, rain chances rise

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Overnight lows will drip into the mid-to-upper 30’s in our inland communities and lower 40’s at the coastline. We will also see calm winds and continued dry conditions.

For Joe Cain Day, Tomorrow morning we will see continued sunshine with highs in the low-to-mid 60’s. By the afternoon we will start to have clouds come back into the picture with a small rain chance tomorrow night.

Scattered showers are possible Monday ahead of our next cold front. Those showers will linger into Fat Tuesday but seem to clear by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. After that we will see our next cool down with highs in the mid 50’s Thursday and sunny skies lasting through Saturday.