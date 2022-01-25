MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a wet, gloomy, and cool Tuesday, the weather pattern looks to change with sunshine making a return to the Gulf Coast as we hit the middle of the work week.

An area of low pressure moving east through the Gulf of Mexico will continue moving away from the region. This will bring an end to the scattered showers this evening. Clouds will linger into the night with some clearing likely by midnight. A cold front will slide south ushering in drier air and still breezes out of the north. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30s. Wind chills will run in the 20s.

Expect mostly sunny skies as we move into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain well-below seasonal averages thanks to a steady north breeze. Highs will top out in the middle 50s. Winds will relax Wednesday night allowing some Gulf Coast communities to dip near the freezing mark by Thursday morning.

WE expect a seasonable afternoon Thursday with our next cold front arriving Friday. Currently, we anticipate only a few showers at the coast. Another shot of cold air will arrive this weekend with morning lows dropping into the 20s.