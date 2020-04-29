Clouds move out tonight, Fantastic weather for the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a gloomy and wet day on the Gulf Coast. Good news, we have some gorgeous weather to look forward to for the rest of the week.

A few isolated showers and storm will be possible through the early evening, but the trend will be for drying through the overnight period. Skies will clear out through the day with lower humidity and steady northwest breezes. The Gulf Coast will wake up to some cooler temperatures, running below average. Lows will fall into the lower and middle 50s along and north of I-10. Temperatures will hover close to 60 at the coast.

We are set up for a fantastic streak of days weather wise as high pressure begins to take control of the southeast pattern. Anticipate lots of sunshine for Thursday and Friday with cool starts and seasonably mild afternoons. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 70s. A warming trend will begin this weekend. We will maintain dry air and sunshine. Temperatures will climb into he middle and upper 80s. Some communities on the Gulf Coast could approach 90 degrees by early next week. Our next rainmaker won’t begin to affect the region until next Wednesday.