MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday evening, Gulf Coast and Happy Joe Cain Day! We have had a few showers move through the News 5 area today. Temperatures have stayed relatively cool in the mid-50’s with cloudy skies sticking around through the rest the day. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low-40’s, so make sure to have some layers handy if you are staying out late this evening.

Tomorrow, the clouds will move out by the later morning hours leaving mostly sunny skies for Monday and highs in the mid-60’s. For your Fat Tuesday, it will be another day with sunny skies and temperatures reaching up into the upper-60’s and low-70’s. Rain chances will remain low for the rest of the week and temperatures will warm up into the upper-70’s by next week.

Have a great week!