Clouds move in through the middle of the week, Cooler days ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Beautiful fall weather continues for the Gulf Coast as a cold front slips south. We have some changes coming with cooler temperatures and small rain chances.

Crystal clear skies will continue through the evening. Light winds will stick around with overnight lows fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures will run a few degrees cooler Wednesday as high clouds continue to increase. Highs will reach the upper 60s in our northern counties and lower 70s near the coast.

We don’t anticipate much sunshine for Thursday and Friday. Skies will stay cloudy with a few light showers. Temperatures will struggle to warm with highs reaching the lower and middle 60s.