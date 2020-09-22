Clouds lingering tonight, Better chance of storms in the days ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our pattern of cloudy weather continues. Our rain chances look to rise over the coming days as the remnants of BETA move east.

The weather pattern has been dominated by cloudy cover and some occasional rain. A stray shower will be possible through the evening and into the overnight hours. A steady east wind will become east-southeasterly overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower and middle 60s away from the coast. Lows will fall to near 70s along the water.

Deeper tropical moisture associated with the remnants of BETA will begin to stream into our portion of the Gulf Coast. This will lead to a trend of higher rain chances. Showers will be possible during the mornings, but the chance of isolated storms will arrive later in the day. The best rain chances will lie west of I-65. Highs will climb into the upper 70s. Shower and storms chances will peak Thursday. An isolated strong storm will be possible. Highs will reach the lower 80s with morning lows in the lower 70s. Rain chances will begin to slowly ease back through the end of the week and the weekend.